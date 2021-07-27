Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a collision at Memorial Highway and Alabama Street.
A woman was crossing Memorial Highway in a Toyota truck around 2:45 p.m. when her vehicle was T-boned by a man driving a Dodge truck, St. Joseph police reported.
The two drivers were transported by ambulance for minor injuries, police said. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.