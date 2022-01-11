Two people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a crash at 7:15 a.m. on Interstate-29 at St. Joseph city limits.
Gabriela Mauricio, 20, St. Joseph, was merging onto I-29 from U.S. Highway-36 in a Lincoln Mark when she lost control on the frost-covered road and the car turned perpendicular to traffic.
Richard Jindra, 60, Boise, Idaho, swerved in a Peterbilt semi to avoid the Lincoln but instead skidded and crashed into the car’s front end, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
The Lincoln spun around and crashed into Zacharia Smith, 26, St. Joseph, driving a Chevrolet Equinox, according to crash reports, which then collided with the semi’s trailer, sending the SUV into a bridge rail.
Smith was taken to Mosaic Life Care for serious injuries and Mauricio for moderate injuries.
Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time, according to crash reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.