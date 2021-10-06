Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in Nodaway County.
A 47-year-old Barnard, Missouri, man was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on 410th Street west of Bolckow, Missouri, when he crashed into the front of a 2006 Jeep Laredo driven by a 15-year-old Barnard, Missouri, boy, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
Both drivers were taken to Mosaic Life Care for serious injuries, according to crash reports. A 13-year-old girl in the Chevrolet also reported minor injuries but refused transportation.
