Two adults suffered minor injuries after a vehicle ran a stop sign and caused a rollover crash on Jules Street Monday morning.
The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. According to St. Joseph police officers on the scene, in addition to the minor injuries suffered by the adults, two young children were transported for medical examinations after the crash but are OK.
A car ran a stop sign on 31st Street hitting another car traveling on Jules, police said. The car that was hit rolled and struck a parked car.
Traffic was diverted from Jules Street for a short amount of time.
