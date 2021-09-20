A juvenile remains in serious condition and a pedestrian is recovering from moderate injuries after a car crashed into East Hills Shopping Center Friday night.
According to St. Joseph police, a group of juveniles was in a truck that was traveling around the mall in reverse. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m.
The vehicle ran onto the sidewalk near JC Penney, where two people were sitting on a bench. The truck hit the pedestrians, critically injuring one. The vehicle then struck the wall of JC Penney, injuring a juvenile passenger.
Police have not released the names of those involved in the accident.
