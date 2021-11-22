Fire crews had their hands full over two days working to contain a blaze on the city's North Side to prevent it from spreading to nearby properties.
The debris fire burned for several hours Sunday and Monday. According to St. Joseph Fire Capt. Michael Clay, who was on scene Monday morning, crews used more than 8,000 gallons of water in total working to put out the fire, which spanned from Highland Avenue to Wyeth Hill. The blaze started early Sunday evening.
"It's a lot of brush and stuff up through there -- it's really dense. It's kind of dangerous for the guys to get crawling up through there, especially at night, so that's why we want to get this taken care of (Monday) when we can see what's going on," he said. "We were able to make good use of the aerial truck today, and the new pumper truck with 1,000 gallons of water has definitely helped out."
Clay said fire shifts are 24 hours long starting at 7 a.m., so a fresh crew Monday morning worked to finish putting the fire out in the daylight. Firefighters believe they got the fire completely put out around 10 a.m. but continued to monitor the area, which continued smoking, throughout Monday.
"The off-going captain brought me down here and showed me what they were dealing with, and we decided to come down here and get things knocked out so it didn't spread and carry on with the wind supposed to pick up a little bit tomorrow," Clay said. "So it's preventative, and I think we've got it knocked down."
While the hours fighting the fire were long, Clay said no one was injured and no property was damaged.
"There's only so much we can do when it gets to a point to where you don't have to worry about spreading to cause damage to homes or something," he said. "I've got a couple of new guys working with us today that are coming on shift and some good hires coming on, and everybody works together quite well so we did what we had to do to get this mitigated."
