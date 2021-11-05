The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released details of an accident Thursday night that resulted in multiple injuries.
Four St. Joseph residents were injured, including two seriously. The single-vehicle crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Mason Road, one mile southeast of St. Joseph.
Isabella Fuller, 20, was driving three teenagers when the vehicle went airborne on a hillcrest. The vehicle struck two trees after traveling off the roadway, the patrol reported.
Fuller and a 17-year-old suffered serious injuries, and neither was wearing a seat belt, according to a highway patrol report. Two 15-year-old occupants suffered minor injuries, and one of them was wearing a seat belt at the time, the report said.
All of the occupants in the vehicle were transported to Mosaic Life Care.
