Angela Sleeth, 54, lost control of her car as she was northbound on Highway 71, four miles west of Barnard, Missouri, and crossed the median into southbound lanes and struck another vehicle head on.
Frances Clark, 76, and Calvin Clark, 79, were both seriously injured in the crash. Calvin was transported by Lifenet to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Frances and Sleeth, who also had serious injuries, were transported by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, as well.
In a separate accident on MO 116 in Lathrop, Missouri, Jonathan Devere, 40, was driving a freight liner tractor trailer and was making a left hand turn into a parking lot. Linda Fitzpatrick, 70, failed to yield and struck the front of the semitruck.
Devere and Ruby Hatfield, 92, an occupant in the second vehicle were both seriously injured and transported by Tri-County EMS to North Kansas City Hospital.