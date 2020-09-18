Two separate car accidents impacted traffic on Interstate 29 on Friday.
The first, a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 51 on I-29, affected traffic Friday morning around 9 a.m.
A Volvo Conventional was traveling northbound when the vehicle lost an axle. The axle crossed into southbound traffic and struck the windshield of a Toyota Avalon, causing the car to travel off the side of the road. The axle then crossed back over the media, striking the windshield of a Pontiac Bonneville.
Both the Volvo and Pontiac came to a controlled stop.
All vehicles sustained minimal to severe damage. The female driver of the Toyota sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care.
That afternoon around 4 p.m., a two-car accident shut down one lane of southbound I-29 when two vehicles collided near mile marker 49.
Traffic was slowed between the area of Gene Field Road and Faraon Street for around an hour.
No injuries were reported.