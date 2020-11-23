Benjamin Reed, 44, died in a vehicle crash on Missouri Highway 116, about 4 miles east of Lathrop, Missouri, on Monday morning.
Reed was eastbound on Highway 116 in a tractor trailer, when John Pollock, 43, crossed from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane, striking the side of Reed’s vehicle.
Reed tried to avoid the crash, traveled off the road, overturned several times and was ejected from the vehicle. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pollock had no injuries. Neither of the occupants were wearing seat belts.
In a separate car crash, four people were seriously injured in a head-on collision on Interstate 35, also near Lathrop, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.
Devyn Robinson, 18, was southbound on I-35, when she slid on ice, went across the median and struck the front of a Elihu Tatum’s, 71, vehicle.
Robinson and two 19-year-old occupants, Blake Brown and Kriston Pennington, as well as Tatum, all suffered serious injuries.
Robinson, Blake and Tatum were taken to Liberty Hospital by Tri-County Ambulance. Pennington was taken to North Kansas City Hospital by Cameron Ambulance. Everyone was wearing a seat belt.