Two people were sent to the hospital with unknown injuries after their car flipped over at the intersection of Sacramento Street and S. 22nd Street.
Both the fire and police departments were called to the scene.
A block of S. 22nd Street was closed as a tow truck came to take the vehicle away.
News-Press NOW will update this story if any further information becomes available.
