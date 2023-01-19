top story Two sent to hospital after Belt Highway crash By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Occupant is transported to local hospital after car crash Buchanan County EMS transported a woman to Mosaic Life Care after a vehicle accident at South Belt Highway and Messanie Street. Show more Show less Buchanan County EMS transported a woman to Mosaic Life Care after a vehicle accident at South Belt Highway and Messanie Street. Police responded to a crash Thursday morning at Belt Highway and Messanie Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two people were taken to Mosaic Life Care after a two-vehicle crash just before noon Thursday at South Belt Highway and Messanie Street.Witnesses said both drivers were traveling south when one attempted to get around the other, causing both cars to collide, St. Joseph Police Department officers at the scene said.Officers said both drivers were wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Motor Vehicles Roads And Traffic Police Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +7 National News US drops case against NYC cop accused of spying for China +3 Nebraska 2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted Sports Oregon's drug decriminalization gets poor marks on audit More Regional News → National News National News New USDA rule boosts "organic" food oversight, targets fraud +13 Sports House GOP rewards hard-liners, Santos with committee seats +2 Sports US says it's time for Finland, Sweden to join NATO More National News → 0:42 Snow showers this morning 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
