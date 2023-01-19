Occupant is transported to local hospital after car crash

Two people were taken to Mosaic Life Care after a two-vehicle crash just before noon Thursday at South Belt Highway and Messanie Street.

Witnesses said both drivers were traveling south when one attempted to get around the other, causing both cars to collide, St. Joseph Police Department officers at the scene said.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.