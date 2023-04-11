top story Two people sent to the hospital after crash By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emergency crews work the scene of a car crash at the intersection of North Belt Highway and Cook Road just after noon on Tuesday. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two people were taken to Mosaic Life Care to be treated for injuries after an accident Tuesday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of North Belt Highway and Cook Road for the crash at about 12:30 p.m. Officers with the St. Joseph Police Department working the accident said a vehicle ran a stop light while traveling north on the Belt Highway. It then collided with a silver Hyundai. The driver of the Hyundai was responsive but it did take time to get the person out because the doors were jammed, officers said. Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Geography Transportation Motor Vehicles Roads And Traffic Medicine Social Services Hospitals Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +4 Nebraska Louisville attack shows challenge of curbing violent videos Nebraska New York latest state to stockpile abortion-inducing pills +3 Nebraska Officers plead not guilty in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest More Regional News → National News +15 Sports IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy Nebraska New York latest state to stockpile abortion-inducing pills +8 Sports Wall Street drifts through muted day ahead of inflation data More National News → 1:01 Staying Warm and Windy 56 min ago Trending Recipe Exchange
