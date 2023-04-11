Crash

Emergency crews work the scene of a car crash at the intersection of North Belt Highway and Cook Road just after noon on Tuesday. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Two people were taken to Mosaic Life Care to be treated for injuries after an accident Tuesday afternoon. 

First responders were called to the area of North Belt Highway and Cook Road for the crash at about 12:30 p.m. 

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

