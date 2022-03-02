Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Missouri Route 116 near of Lathrop, Missouri.
Christopher C. McCubbin, 36, Polo, Missouri, and Lance M. Romig, 73, Kansas City were killed in the two-vehicle crash two miles east of Lathrop.
McCubbin was driving a 2019 Ford around 3:30 p.m. on the state route when he crossed the road's center line, crashing head-on with Romig according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, and the vehicles went off opposite sides of the road.
McCubbin was pronounced dead at the scene around 4 p.m. by Clinton County coroner's office, according to crash reports, and Romig was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. at Liberty Hospital. Both were wearing seat belts at the time.
Cory H. Day, 74, Gladstone, Missouri, who was also in the vehicle with Romig was not wearing a seat belt at the time, according to crash reports, and was taken to Liberty Hospital for moderate injuries.
