Two people injured in Monday morning fire

Two people are injured and a home is a total loss following a fire Monday morning on the city's South Side
The fire started at about 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of Alabama Street, according to officials with the St. Joseph Fire Department. Two people were transported to Mosaic Life Care from the home. One person suffered second-degree burns while the other had smoke inhalation, officials said.
The homeowner was upstairs at the time of the fire and had to kick out a second-floor window to escape. No smoke detectors were heard by occupants, a fire inspector said.
The Red Cross responded to the home to assist the displaced occupants.
