Two people were injured, with one being serious, in a car crash in Buchanan County late Saturday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred while the driver, Dawn M. Reitel, 48, was northbound on US-169 at 10:30 p.m. Her vehicle started sliding on an icy roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle started overturning and came to rest in the ditch on its top side.
The report lists Reitel’s injury as being serious, while the car’s other occupant, Peter F. Stroud, 50, had a moderate injury.
