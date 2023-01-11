top story Two people injured after two-vehicle crash at Belt and Northridge By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Two suffer minor injuries after crash at Belt and Northridge Video play button Two suffer minor injuries after crash at Belt and Northridge Read more: https://newspressnow.com Show more Show less Two suffer minor injuries after crash at Belt and Northridge Read more: https://newspressnow.com A gray Toyota and a black Chevy truck collided at Northridge Drive and North Belt Highway, police said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash on Wednesday evening.First responders were called to the intersection of Northridge Drive and North Belt Highway, where a gray Toyota car and a black Chevy truck collided around 4:15 p.m. The St. Joseph Police Department said the Toyota was turning onto Northridge when it collided with the Chevy that was heading north. Police said that the accident was caused by a failure to yield, although it was unclear at the scene which vehicle had the right-of-way. The driver of the Toyota was taken to Mosaic with minor injuries by Buchanan County EMS. The passenger was transported by private vehicle with a minor head injury to the hospital. Police said that those traveling in the Toyota were lucky not to receive any serious injuries because neither were wearing seatbelts. No one from the Chevy was transported with injuries. Police said there was no indication of speeding, drugs or alcohol playing a role in the crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The crash is under investigation. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Toyota Vehicle Chevy Injury Motor Vehicle Transports Highway Alcohol Driver Police Accident Crash Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Central Missouri Area government offices to be closed Monday for MLK Day +2 Central Missouri Jefferson City woman charged following police chase Central Missouri Judge grants motion of continuance for woman accused of killing a 4-year-old in 2018 More Regional News → National News +9 National News Rights group: Litany of crises in 2022 but also good signs +4 National News China FM on Africa visit sidesteps call for UN council seat +33 World News Police start clearing German village condemned for coal mine More National News → 1:03 Mixed Precip. Overnight 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
