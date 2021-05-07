Two people had to be extracted from a car by firefighters after a one-vehicle crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South Belt Highway.
The driver, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of the Chevrolet Corvette, crashing into a pole and fence, St. Joseph Police said.
Both people were transported to Mosaic Life Care but the severity of their injuries were unknown, police said.
New-Press NOW will update this story as details become available.
