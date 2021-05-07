050721_CRASH_NP_PICTURE

Two St. Joseph Police officers chat at the scene of a one-vehicle accident Friday night on South Belt Highway.

 Alexander Simone | News-Press NOW

Two people had to be extracted from a car by firefighters after a one-vehicle crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South Belt Highway.

The driver, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of the Chevrolet Corvette, crashing into a pole and fence, St. Joseph Police said.

Both people were transported to Mosaic Life Care but the severity of their injuries were unknown, police said.

New-Press NOW will update this story as details become available.

