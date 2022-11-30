top story Two pedestrians hit on Frederick Avenue By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Two people were hit after attempting to run across the street on Frederick Avenue Wednesday. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two pedestrians were transported to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance after being struck by a car at about 11:05 a.m. Wednesday at Frederick Avenue and N. 24th Street.According to police at the scene, a vehicle traveling east on Frederick hit the pedestrians, who were attempting to cross the road at the intersection.Officers said that both people had non-life-threatening injuries. Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pedestrian Bound Frederick Ave Highway Transports Ems Vehicle Officer East Ambulance Road Mosaic Car Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +6 National News Higher food prices worsen hunger crisis this holiday season Nebraska California man pleads guilty in theft of Olympic gold medal National News Gaetz friend says lighter sentence deserved for cooperation More Regional News → National News +6 National Entertainment UK royals travel to Boston with eye on environment prize +2 Sports Volcano knocks Mauna Loa carbon monitoring station offline +6 National News Higher food prices worsen hunger crisis this holiday season More National News → 0:43 Dry and chilly Wednesday 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.