FREDRICK AVE & 24TH

Two people were hit after attempting to run across the street on Frederick Avenue Wednesday.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Two pedestrians were transported to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance after being struck by a car at about 11:05 a.m. Wednesday at Frederick Avenue and N. 24th Street.

According to police at the scene, a vehicle traveling east on Frederick hit the pedestrians, who were attempting to cross the road at the intersection.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

