Kodenn Koester, 18, and Jenna Weidner, 18, both from Nebraska, were involved in a serious accident on Missouri Highway 64, two miles west of Maryville, on Thursday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Koester and Weidner were westbound on Highway 64 and ran off the side of the road, struck an embankment and became airborne. The vehicle struck a culvert and overturned.
Both occupants were transported to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville by Nodaway County EMS with serious injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts.