Two people have been convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to distribute meth.
Juan Guzman, 40, and Maria De La Cruz Nava, 25, were found guilty of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and launder money over a nearly four-year period.
Nava and Guzman were living in Kansas City but were originally from Mexico. Guzman was also found guilty of returning to the United States after having been deported.
According to the United States Department of Justice, the distribution included over 100 kilograms of methamphetamine over Kansas City and Northwest Missouri.
"Guzman was the supplier for the drug-trafficking conspiracy, selling multiple kilograms of methamphetamine on a regular basis, sometimes daily, to multiple co-conspirators who then distributed methamphetamine to others," a press release from the DOJ said. "Guzman also involved others in storing methamphetamine. The jury found Nava assisted Guzman in his drug trafficking and money laundering activities."
The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, other regional law enforcements and the FBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.