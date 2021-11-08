Two men were shot in the feet while exiting a Dollar General store on Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. near 17th and Messanie streets when the victims, one juvenile and a man in his 20s, were leaving the store. Police on the scene said a male suspect was waiting for them in the parking lot and opened fire in the doorway.
The suspect then fled down Messanie Street. Police said they believe they know the identity of the shooter, but no information has been released. Police have made contact with the victims.
No one is in custody yet. The store was closed while police investigated the scene. Police said the injuries the men suffered were non-life-threatening.
