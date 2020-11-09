Two people were seriously injured in separate crashes on Saturday.
On Missouri 116, 2 miles east of Plattsburg 56-year-old Richard Dubuque was seriously injured after crashing his Harley Davidson motorcycle at 9:48 a.m.
He slid off the roadway then was helped by tri-county ems.
And 36-year-old Kevin Armstrong was seriously injured after his vehicle traveled off U.S. 59 1 mile east of Atchison and struck a large rock at 8:05 p.m.
He overcorrected causing his vehicle to skid. Armstrong's vehicle then rolled over and came to rest off the highway on its driver's side.
He was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
He was not wearing a seat belt.