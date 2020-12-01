Two people suffered injuries in a hit-and-run accident at 19th and Messanie streets Monday night.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a driver failed to stop at a stop sign at 9:51 p.m. Monday, striking another vehicle.
A female passenger suffered severe injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care. The male driver suffered minor injuries.
The striking vehicle fled the scene but was later recovered. Police still are attempting to locate the driver of that vehicle.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-238-4877.