A man and a woman in their 20s are recovering after a one-car accident just north of St. Joseph.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Breanna Hostetler was seriously injured after 28-year-old Donald Sipes' vehicle traveled off the side of County Road 352 Monday at 10:30 p.m.
The vehicle struck a building and tractor-trailer in a parking lot then came to rest on its wheels.
Sipes suffered minor injuries and both were taken to Mosaic Life Care by Andrew County EMS.
Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.