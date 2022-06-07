Three-car collision

Three cars collided at the intersection of Frederick Avenue and North Woodbine Road on Tuesday.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Two people were injured in a crash earlier this evening at the intersection of Frederick Avenue and North Woodbine Road.

The crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. when a Chevy Equinox ran into a Nissan Altima and a Lexus sedan, which were stopped in the left-hand lane. 

The St. Joseph Police Department said two of the individuals involved were taken to Mosaic Life Care for minor injuries. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

