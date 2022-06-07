top story Two injured in crash on Frederick on Tuesday By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Three cars collided at the intersection of Frederick Avenue and North Woodbine Road on Tuesday. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two people were injured in a crash earlier this evening at the intersection of Frederick Avenue and North Woodbine Road.The crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. when a Chevy Equinox ran into a Nissan Altima and a Lexus sedan, which were stopped in the left-hand lane. The St. Joseph Police Department said two of the individuals involved were taken to Mosaic Life Care for minor injuries. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Car Crash Chevy Equinox Motor Vehicle Highway Transports Sedan Nissan Altima Lane North Woodbine Road Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Savannah man suffers moderate injuries in crash +2 Business Downtown tour showcases open locations for local entrepreneurs Education Jasinski will shift to interim provost role at Missouri State Public Safety Chillicothe man killed in UTV crash More Local News → 1:54 Tuesday Forecast 17 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
