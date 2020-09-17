Two people were injured in a crash two miles north of St. Joseph on State Route K, Wednesday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Keith Harter, 62, of Amazonia, was seriously injured as a passenger in the crash after the driver, Connie Harter, 52, traveled off the east side of the roadway. The crash occurred at 10 p.m.
Connie's vehicle became airborne then struck the ground and later hit a utility pole on the driver's side.
Harter was taken to Mosaic Life Care by Andrew County ambulance.
Both were wearing seat belts.