Motorcycle accident on Frederick Ave

Police officers help tow away BMW and motorcycle after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

 By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW

A two-vehicle accident on Frederick Avenue and 36th Street left two with moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon.

St. Joseph Police Department officer Tyson Seiter said a man was driving a motorcycle and collided with a woman driving a BMW when both vehicles attempted to turn south on 36th.

