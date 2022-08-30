top story Two injured in crash at Frederick and 36th By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police officers help tow away BMW and motorcycle after a crash Tuesday afternoon. By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A two-vehicle accident on Frederick Avenue and 36th Street left two with moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon.St. Joseph Police Department officer Tyson Seiter said a man was driving a motorcycle and collided with a woman driving a BMW when both vehicles attempted to turn south on 36th.Both were both taken to the hospital by ambulance for their injuries.Police said both parties were wearing safety equipment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vehicle Frederick Bound Transports Motorcycle Driver Tyson Seiter Male Injury Hospital Equipment Accident Ambulance Two Police Department Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Police remind drivers to use caution after three weekend fatalities Local News New statewide program to support firefighters battling cancer Local News Turner returning to Mosaic Life Care +2 Local News Halloween Homes Tour looking for participants More Local News → 0:42 Dry & Sunny Tuesday 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
