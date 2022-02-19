Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a house fire around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Jackson Street.
The two victims were trapped in the bathroom and the wall had to be cut out by firefighters so they could escape. Despite their serious condition, both were breathing when they were rescued by firefighters, St. Joseph Fire Department said.
A firefighter and police officer also were injured during the fire. The police officer was hospitalized for the injuries, but the firefighter was able to return to work, SJFD said.
There also were several explosions to deal with, caused by a vehicle that caught fire on the property and multiple oxygen tanks in the house, SJFD said.
