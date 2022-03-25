Two vacant houses were damaged during a fire Friday night on Union Street between 20th and 22nd streets.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but there was evidence of people living in both, according to St. Joseph Fire Department.
A majority of the damage was at 2017 Union St., where the fire started, but some spread to the attic next door.
Loud popping could be heard coming from electrical wires behind the house.
