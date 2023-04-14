top story Two hospitalized after rollover crash Friday morning News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two people were taken to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries after a rollover crash that pinned one person under a vehicle.The single-vehicle crash took place around 4:30 a.m. near the St. Jo Frontier Casino at Highland Avenue and McArthur Drive.After the crash, the vehicle came to rest on the side of a hill just off McArthur near railroad tracks in the area, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.Police blocked off access to the street while they cleared the scene.The incident is still under investigation. News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Police Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Sports Colorado offers safe haven for abortion, transgender care +2 Sports Montana GOP seeks to bar 3rd parties from key US Senate race Central Missouri Jefferson City Public Works announces street closures More Regional News → National News +2 Sports Montana GOP seeks to bar 3rd parties from key US Senate race +11 Sports NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings +5 National News Indiana plastics fire raises worries about health dangers More National News → 0:59 Storms Developing After 9pm 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.