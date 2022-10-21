top story Two hospitalized after Friday afternoon crash By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Both drivers were hospitalized in a crash at 26th Street and Lovers Lane. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two people were taken to Mosaic Life Care after a two-vehicle crash at 26th Street and Lovers Lane.The accident occurred around 1:15 p.m. Friday, according to the St. Joseph Police Department. The two people hospitalized were the drivers of each vehicle.This crash is under investigation.News-Press NOW will give more updates as they become available. Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Accident Crash Lover Driver Way Update Vehicle Lane Mosaic Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Government Missouri municipal courts must fund their own marijuana expungements Local News Community gets in the Halloween spirit for MERIL celebration Election State Senate candidates talk issues ahead of midterms +2 Education Mayor speaks at elementary school on overcoming challenges More Local News → 0:45 Mild Thursday Forecast Oct 20, 2022 Trending Recipe Exchange
