Intersection of 26th Street and Lovers Lane

Both drivers were hospitalized in a crash at 26th Street and Lovers Lane.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Two people were taken to Mosaic Life Care after a two-vehicle crash at 26th Street and Lovers Lane.

The accident occurred around 1:15 p.m. Friday, according to the St. Joseph Police Department. The two people hospitalized were the drivers of each vehicle.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

