A man and woman were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a one vehicle crash on Interstate 29 north of St. Joseph.
Patsey L. Netta, 65, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was driving a GMC Acadia at 12:38 p.m. five miles north of St. Joseph when she went off the highway and into the median before running over an embankment, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
She was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries, while passenger Paul R. Netta, 71, of Cheyenne, was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to crash reports. Both were wearing seat belts at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.