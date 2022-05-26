top story Two hospitalized after crash on 11th Street News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Two hospitalized after crash Video play button Two hospitalized after crash Two hospitalized after crash Show more Show less Two hospitalized after crash Two hospitalized after crash Emergency responders work the scene of a crash Thursday on South 11th Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a crash Thursday afternoon on South 11th Street near Doniphan Avenue.A man was driving a Ford F-150 around 4:15 p.m. on 11th Street when a woman driving from Doniphan Avenue in a Chevrolet Impala crashed into his driver's side door. The man and his female passenger were taken to Mosaic Life Care for injuries that were not serious, St. Joseph police said.The Impala had stopped at the crossing, but the driver's view was obstructed by vehicles parked on the street, police said.No injuries were reported for the driver or her two passengers, which included her daughter and a dog. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Injury Motor Vehicle Transports Highway Driver Chevrolet Impala Passenger Crash St. Joseph Ford F-150 Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News St Joe Live Robidoux Resident Theatre announces 2022-23 season Local News MWSU announces new golf simulator coming this fall +2 Public Safety Security upgrades continue to be focus in schools locally Education Home away from home: Hosting exchange students next year still an option More Local News → Local Forecast 13 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
