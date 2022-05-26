Two hospitalized after crash
Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a crash Thursday afternoon on South 11th Street near Doniphan Avenue.

A man was driving a Ford F-150 around 4:15 p.m. on 11th Street when a woman driving from Doniphan Avenue in a Chevrolet Impala crashed into his driver's side door. 

The man and his female passenger were taken to Mosaic Life Care for injuries that were not serious, St. Joseph police said.

The Impala had stopped at the crossing, but the driver's view was obstructed by vehicles parked on the street, police said.

No injuries were reported for the driver or her two passengers, which included her daughter and a dog.

