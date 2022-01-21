Firefighters responded to two fires at the same house Friday morning and afternoon in the 3200 block of Southwest Lakefront Lane.
The first fire started around 8:30 a.m. at the double-wide trailer and was caused by electrical issues, St. Joseph Fire Inspectors said. One person was home at the time but was not injured.
The second fire started around 3:45 p.m. but the cause was unknown. No one was home during the second fire.
The fire was able to be contained to the home’s southwest corner, SJFD said.
