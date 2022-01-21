First responders on scene of building fire on Lakefront Lane

St. Joseph firefighters work to put out a fire at a mobile home Friday.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Firefighters responded to two fires at the same house Friday morning and afternoon in the 3200 block of Southwest Lakefront Lane.

The first fire started around 8:30 a.m. at the double-wide trailer and was caused by electrical issues, St. Joseph Fire Inspectors said. One person was home at the time but was not injured.

The second fire started around 3:45 p.m. but the cause was unknown. No one was home during the second fire.

The fire was able to be contained to the home’s southwest corner, SJFD said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.

