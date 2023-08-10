Two dead, one injured after crash near Highway 36, Interstate 229 By Harry Loomis News-Press NOW Harry Loomis Author email Aug 10, 2023 Aug 10, 2023 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emergency crews work an accident Thursday morning at the State Route 759 on ramp to Highway 36. Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two people are dead and another is seriously injured following an accident Thursday morning on the Missouri Route 759 on-ramp to Highway 36.The crash occurred at about 9:10 a.m. Police said the accident involved three semis and a Chevy Silverado.Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.News-Press NOW will provide updates as they are available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Law Police Harry Loomis Author email Follow Harry Loomis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +52 Regional News 53 people have died from the Maui wildfires, governor says, and historic Lahaina has burned down Central Missouri Jefferson City couple found guilty of child abuse given prison sentence +3 National News Florida education commissioner skips forum on criticized Black history standards More Regional News → National News +9 World News Stock market today: Asian stocks decline after US inflation edges higher +6 World News Tropical storm weakens after leaving scattered damage in South Korea, which turns to Scout concert +13 World News Fans in India rejoice as superstar actor Rajinikanth's latest movie hits theaters More National News → 2:05 Tracking afternoon heat and returning t-storm chances 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
