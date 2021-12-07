Two adults died in a fire near Gower on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Crews responded to a residential fire around 7:30 a.m. south of unincorporated Gower after receiving multiple calls. According to the release, fire crews discovered two adult victims had died in the fire along with several small animals.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton County Coroner's Office.
The name of the victims will not be released until the families have been notified, the sheriff's office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.