Two people are dead after an airplane crash near Trenton, Missouri.
A missing Cessna aircraft was found in Grundy County Tuesday afternoon, according to an alert by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the alert, the plane was located near Missouri Highway 6 and Missouri 139 north, east of Trenton.
The Cessna left Humphrys, Missouri, en route to Kirksville, Missouri. The two dead were a father and son, according to a news release by the Grundy County Sheriff's office. Their identities have not been released.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, according to the emergency alert.
“Thank you to everyone who helped search,” the alert said.