Two crashes occurred in the northbound lanes on Interstate 29 within four hours of each other on Thursday.
In the first crash, a five-car collision sent four people to Mosaic Life Care, one with serious injuries. The crash took place around 12:30 p.m.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, an Isuzu box truck struck the towed unit of a Cadillac Escalade, causing it to travel off the roadway. The box truck then lost control and struck a Ford Explorer, causing it to hit a Ford Fusion. The box struck went off the roadway, striking a barrier. The Explorer overturned and landed on its wheels. The Fusion then struck a Honda Civic.
Four people in total were injured and sent to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS. The driver of the Explorer was seriously injured, according to crash reports. Two passengers in the Explorer were children, who suffered minor injuries.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seatbelts, according to crash reports.
The second crash was a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, which sent the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.
This crash occurred on northbound I-29 just north of U.S. Highway 26 at around 4:30 p.m.
The motorcycle vehicle received extensive damage.
The victim was wearing a safety device. He was sent to Mosaic Life Care to be treated for minor injuries by the Buchanan County EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.