Two-car collision damages light signal on Mitchell Avenue

By Riley Funk
News-Press NOW

Jun 14, 2022

Two cars collided around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving a light signal damaged on Mitchell Avenue and South 26th Street.

According to St. Joseph Police Department, a black Nissan Ultima crashed into a red Toyota Camry at the street corner.

Neither were transported to hospital by ambulance. Both drivers were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.
