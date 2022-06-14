Crash on Mitchell

The two-car collision that occurred on Tuesday evening. The wreck caused damage to the the light signal and both vehicles. 

Two cars collided around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving a light signal damaged on Mitchell Avenue and South 26th Street.

According to St. Joseph Police Department, a black Nissan Ultima crashed into a red Toyota Camry at the street corner.

Neither were transported to hospital by ambulance. Both drivers were treated for minor injuries at the scene. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

