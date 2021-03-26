A woman and a man were arrested Thursday around noon in Chillicothe, Missouri, on suspicion of operating an unlicensed daycare with conditions dangerous for children.
Law enforcement found that the home had a strong smell of ammonia due to animal feces and urine, which could be smelled outside, according to a press release from Chillicothe Police Department.
Animal food and water also were easily accessible to children, the building was in poor condition and children were not being fed or hydrated on a regular basis, according to police. Officers further discovered the children at the residence were not being fed and hydrated on a regular basis.
The man and woman were arrested and transported to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail. Their names have not been released, and it's unclear whether the two have been charged in the case.
