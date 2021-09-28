A man and woman were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Andrew County on suspicion of child endangerment.
The incident first was reported around 12:40 p.m. at a T Stop gas station on State Highway-T, where an unresponsive child was locked in a Cadillac DeVille, according to a press release from Andrew County Sheriff's Office.
The car left before officers arrived and fled onto U.S. Highway-71, according to the press release. The release also said the vehicle's male driver evaded law enforcement by driving onto U.S. Highway-59 but had to stop a few miles later because of engine trouble.
The driver tried to escape across Interstate-29 but was caught by officers without further incident. The female suspect was arrested without incident, according to the press release.
No injuries were reported for the two children who were in the vehicle or either suspect.
It was classified as a child endangerment case, Andrew County Sheriff's Office said, but charges still are being determined.
