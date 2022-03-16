A man and woman were arrested early Wednesday morning after a vehicle pursuit in the 1000 block of Lower Lake Road.
The vehicle was recognized as a possible stolen vehicle, St. Joseph Police Capt. Jeff Wilson said.
The suspects fled police, who used disabling devices to deflate tires on the vehicle and bring it to a stop. Police arrested the driver, a 32-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old male passenger on “multiple felony investigation holds,” Wilson said.
A rifle was confiscated from the vehicle, but no shots were fired during the incident.
