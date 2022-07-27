Damaged wall at Casey's

A window at Casey's General Store is boarded up Wednesday on South 22nd and Walnut streets after a motorist crashed into the building Tuesday evening. The business is closed while repairs are being made.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A vehicle crash last night damaged part of a Casey's General Store at South 22nd Street near Walnut Street.

No one was injured, but it was near where employees were working inside, according to a St. Joseph police report.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

