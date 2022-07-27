A window at Casey's General Store is boarded up Wednesday on South 22nd and Walnut streets after a motorist crashed into the building Tuesday evening. The business is closed while repairs are being made.
A vehicle crash last night damaged part of a Casey's General Store at South 22nd Street near Walnut Street.
No one was injured, but it was near where employees were working inside, according to a St. Joseph police report.
The woman, who is in her late 70s, meant to brake but hit the pickup's gas instead, according to the report.
The incident demonstrates the need for drivers' familiarity with their cars, St. Joseph Police Officer John Foster said.
"Every collision is its own thing, and there's contributing factors inside the vehicle, Contributing factors outside the vehicle," he said. "The biggest thing is just whoever is operating the motor vehicle should be familiar with the vehicle to hopefully avoid mistaking one pedal for another."
Representatives from Casey's had not returned a request for comment at the time of publication.
In the past 10 months, there have been at least six instances of drivers crashing into buildings in St. Joseph.
A similar situation happened in September when a person drove through the wall of an iHop on North Belt Highway. Even after hours of training and tutorials for different issues, a car coming through the wall is impossible to prepare for, iHop Store Manager Freddy Brewer said.
"I sit down in front of the computer and watch several training videos, several onboarding videos," said Brewer, who had been manager for about two months when the crash happened. "And this was the one instance that they didn't have a video for me, so it was more nerve-wracking than anything."
The causes of these crashes vary. Some, like Tuesday's, are caused by drivers hitting the wrong pedal, while the iHop crash occurred the driver had a medical issue and careened off North Belt Highway, according to police at the time.
One option that could reduce the risk of similar situations is putting barriers up in more business parking lots, Foster said.
"Those posts that are concrete and/or steel are a great barrier in between buildings," he said. "If a vehicle does start to move toward the building, and heaven forbid there be somebody walking, then there's that extra barrier to help stop the vehicle. There's several of those at different businesses around town that you can tell where somebody is ran into them."
But even if there is a barrier, that doesn't make it a fool-proof method, Brewer said.
"Whether we had a barrier up or not, it might not have made a difference," he said. "There (were) actually, like, several cars in the parking lot, and the guy made it up over the grass embankment, and through the parking lot and hit the building without touching a single car that was in the parking lot."
