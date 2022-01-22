Nonprofit organization A Trucker's Final Mile helped get more than 60 truck drivers home to their families in 2021 after they died on the road.
The family of St. Joseph driver Dennis Johnson found out about the issue first-hand when he was found dead at a rest area near Amarillo, Texas, after being missing about a week.
Now, the nonprofit is helping transport Johnson back to his family.
It still hurts knowing passerby could have noticed something suspicious, Johnson's niece, Jennifer Allen, said.
"The fact that he was parked weird and taking up eight parking spots for a week, and that still didn't raise a single red flag to one person down there is, like, absolutely insane," she said. "We have a lot of questions about that, like how did nobody notice this?"
Scotty Perkins, a truck driver who is a long-time friend of Allen's brother, was the one to finally find Johnson.
To have the truck parked suspiciously for such an extended time was odd since it should have been noticed by rest area employees, passing law enforcement, or even people who travel in the area regularly, Perkins said.
"The way he was parked blocking eight parking spaces, that should have been recognized as a problem long before I got there," he said. "It (isn't) that hard to look over there, you know? If you don't want to get involved, look over there if you see something suspicious after three or four days. Same truck, same parking spot, three or four days, hey call 9-1-1 and make it anonymous."
Johnson's cremated remains are being transported back to St. Joseph by a semi from the same company he worked at, Allen said.
"It's fitting for him since that's what he spent his life doing," she said.
Allen hopes her uncle's death can help raise awareness of the issue so it doesn't happen to others, she said.
A GoFundMe to help cover Johnson's burial and other expenses can be found at https://gofund.me/e458f5ac
