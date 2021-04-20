While most think of alcohol when it comes to driving while impaired, members of local law enforcement agencies know drug use also can cause difficulties on the road.
On Tuesday, which is known as 4/20 in the marijuana community, officers were keeping a particular eye out for signs of those who were under the influence.
Sgt. Jake Angle with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H said troopers always are watching for these violations and some people may not realize how impaired they actually become from things like marijuana use.
"Impairment is impairment," he said. "When people get behind the wheel if they choose to consume alcohol, consume some drug, marijuana or any other thing and it impairs their ability operate that motor vehicle, that’s a violation of Missouri law. We’re gonna search those people out and we’re going to find them and we’re gonna get them off the roadway."
The issues officers see in people who use alcohol, marijuana or other drugs while driving depend on what it is they are under the influence of. With marijuana, typically drivers are unaware of all necessary aspects of driving, Angle said.
"Typically we see an impairment in motor skills, slow reaction times, things like that. Their ability to judge where they’re at on the roadway, to travel in their lane, driving very slow, very fast," Angle said. "It’s their motor skills, their perceptions are affected and that’s what the officers out there are looking for."
Angle said in the past few years incidents of marijuana impairment in driving have increased. This has caused officers to continue working on ways to detect violations.
"Driving under the influence of drugs, we’re seeing a lot more of those arrests and even going back a few years when I worked the roads, we had arrests for driving while under the influence for drugs but it didn’t seem as prevalent as it is today," he said. "Plus, the training has gotten better and detection has gotten better."
Members of the patrol's Troop H planned a hazardous moving operation on Tuesday that included an effort to watch for drivers under the influence. The operation was conducted in all counties along U.S. Highway 36 in Troop H. The focus of the operation was violations that contribute to traffic crashes.
