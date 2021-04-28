As the trees turn green areas along roadways are turning orange, signaling construction zones throughout the area that drivers need to take care in.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is marking work zone awareness week by partnering with law enforcement agencies to spread awareness and alertness in drivers. Joshua Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H spent Wednesday morning patrolling a work zone on Interstate 29 north of St. Joseph.
"In this particular area, we’re going to have head-on traffic on the interstate, so make sure you’re paying attention, noticing the cones, knowing that you’re in the zone so that you don’t cause a hazard to the workers or your fellow people traveling," Thompson said.
Thompson made three traffic stops, two of which were for drivers traveling at speeds approaching 80 mph. The construction zone speed limit was 60 mph. Thompson said when he made one of the stops, he noticed one of the drivers may not have been paying attention while driving.
"The last guy we stopped I had to explain to him where we were sitting, he didn’t see that he passed by us, he never saw us once. So he was definitely distracted by something because it’s not like we’re hidden," Thompson said. "I gave them a ticket for speed and then in the construction zone where he was following a semi in front of him at about a second and a half car length, which is too close to be following another vehicle, so I gave him a warning for that."
Thompson said awareness week is a good time to highlight the dangers in work zones, but drivers need to be aware at all times. Work zones can pop up on daily routes, so paying attention to all signs, cones and workers is important.
"Not just this week, but be cautious all the time with just the changing conditions. It doesn’t matter what is going on on the road, they might have to repair something," he said. "Signs will be posted. Just put the phone down, pay attention to what is going on in the roadways and actually read the signs as you go by them because it’ll tell you what’s coming."
Work zone awareness week kicked off with a crash in a work zone near St. Louis. A car crashed into a MoDOT vehicle used to protect crews working on the roadways. Statewide, such vehicles protecting workers were hit a record number of times in 2020, officials said.
