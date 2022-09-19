According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, in 2021, 14 children under the age of 8 were killed in traffic crashes, and another 1,749 were injured. In an effort to lower these statistics, Troop H is working to raise awareness in the community.

This week marks National Child Passenger Safety Week. MSHP Troop H is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the National Safety Council, Safe Kids Worldwide and other advocates to promote the campaign. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.