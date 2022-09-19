According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, in 2021, 14 children under the age of 8 were killed in traffic crashes, and another 1,749 were injured. In an effort to lower these statistics, Troop H is working to raise awareness in the community.
There are safety measures every family can take into account to not only participate in the national campaign but to ensure the safety of children.
Sgt. Shane Hux of MSHP Troop H said that it is the driver's responsibility to make sure those under the age of 18 are properly secured in the vehicle.
"For children ... infants and small children ... they are not capable of carrying themselves inside of a motor vehicle, which is why it's important for the adult (driver) to make sure they are secured," Hux said.
Hux said that the safest place in a vehicle for children under the age of 13 is in the backseat.
"The main reason for that is airbags," Hux said "When the airbag deploys, if it's a small child, that can be treacherous as well."
According to Missouri law, children less than 4 years old are required to use an appropriate child passenger restraint system, as well as children less than 40 pounds regardless of age.
Hux said that the older children riding in the vehicle should not take off their seatbelts and unbuckle themselves.
"A lot of times it will distract the driver and maybe even cause them to turn around and try to secure that seatbelt, which is dangerous," Hux said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website in a 2020 statistic, 608 child passengers 12-and-under were killed in motor vehicle crashes. Around 38% of the children in this statistic (for whom restraint use was known) were not buckled up.
For information on child safety restraints within the vehicle and to schedule a child safety seat inspection, contact Troop H of the MSHP at (816) 387-2345.
