Spring in Northwest Missouri is mushroom-hunting season, which also makes it one of the busiest times of year for trespassing incidents.
It’s one of the three times of year Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett expects a jump in calls.
“We see trespassing issues of concern several times a year,” he said. “Mushroom season, turkey season, deer season are usually the big times that we see trespassing issues. So people should be respectful of individuals’ property. It’s illegal to go on property you don’t have permission to be on.”
The offense is a misdemeanor if it’s on property posted as private, Puett said. He recommended people pay attention to special markings because some are specific to the area.
“You see purple paint, you should realize that’s an accepted no-trespassing indicator, as well as signage or fences,” he said.
Mushroom hunters also need to plan where to go before leaving home. It can be easy to stray between properties, Puett said. Just because one business owner is fine with people around doesn’t mean another feels the same.
“People need to be cognizant of where they are,” he said. “They may have permission to be on a property, but they need to know how far that extends. We’ve had examples where people are just going along thinking they’re on the property, they have permission, and they’ve ventured onto someone else’s property.”
Owners sometimes don’t want anyone on their property because they don’t want to worry about potential liability issues, Puett said.
“That’s why certain property owners prohibit activities like hunting and people moving around their property, especially in ditches and tree lines where they could get hurt,” he said.
Owners might be doing activities like target practice and not realize people are nearby, Puett said. That can be dangerous for anyone crossing the property, especially if they can’t be seen by other people potentially in the area.
