Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force works at his desk in late May. Recent collaborations with other agencies in the region, like in Kansas City, hopefully will stem the tide of drugs into St. Joseph, he said.
Usage of drugs like methamphetamine has skyrocketed in the past few years, but recent indicators, like several busts in collaboration with Kansas City-area departments, could point to a positive trend.
It's an important detail because catching narcotics in areas like Kansas City decreases the flow to St. Joseph, said Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force.
"It may not be a direct stat for right here in St. Joe, but, you know, if they're taking off multiple kilos of fentanyl or meth in Kansas City, you know, that's going to have an impact on us up here because that's where it's coming from," he said.
The strike force seized 5,562 grams of methamphetamine and 5,953 grams of fentanyl through the first five months of this year, but 94% of the meth seized and 84% of fentanyl seized were during January.
One area of major drop-off this year is the number of pills seized. DSF took in 5,518 pills worth of controlled substances in 2021, but there have been 112 pills taken in through May of 2022.
But numbers also can get shifted around because investigations sometimes are kept open in an attempt to cast a wider net and arrest people involved closer to the source, Collie said.
"By the time we're done, we could have 20, 30 people involved in a case and that gets so time-consuming, and you know, we end up then kind of prolonging," he said. "Obviously, if we have somebody who's an immediate threat to our community, we're going to do the arrest or whatever we have to do right then and there to get them off the streets."
Cooperating with other area agencies is especially important because many of the narcotics coming into St. Joseph are from outside the country, whether that means Europe, Asia or other regions, Collie said.
"They're imported in and so, you know, when we start seeing the larger numbers of it, that's what we're starting to try to figure out," he said. "Is it that we have people here in our community who are just starting to to deal more and more and they're selling to others or (is it) spreading into our communities around us?"
